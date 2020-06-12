Inter-Faith Council on Covid-19 pandemic appointed

Cabinet Secretaries Dr Fred Matiang’i and Mutahi Kagwe have jointly appointed an Inter-Faith Council that will oversee phased reopening of places of worship.

During the 8th Presidential address, the President directed the Ministries of Interior and Health within seven days to constitute an Inter-Faith Council, to work out modalities and protocols of re-opening of the places of worship.

The Government has banned on all forms of gatherings, including but not limited to political gatherings, social gatherings, including bars be and is hereby extended for a further 30 days.

The appointment follows extensive consultations between the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government and the Ministry of Health with inter-religious leaders with a view to developing protocols for onsite worship under the prevailing circumstances.

Chaired by Most (Rev.) Archbishop Anthony Muheria of the Nyeri Catholic Archdiocese, the Council will oversee the resumption of in-person congregational worship and spiritual functions in strict adherence to the containment measures put in place by the government to halt the spread of the Covid-19 in the country.

Premising their undertaking on the World Health Organization’s cautionary advice that the novel coronavirus could become endemic in the human population, the team is also expected to co-opt any other persons to ensure the agreed general standard operating procedures are cascaded to all faith leaders at the grassroots.

The full list of members of the council are:

1. Most (Rev.) Archbishop Anthony Muheria – Chairperson Nyeri Catholic Archdiocese

2. Rt. (Rev.) John Obala Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB)

3. Rt. (Rev.) Joseph Obanyi Bishop of Kakamega

4. Rt. (Rev.) Julius Mwamba Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA)

5. Rev. (Can.) Chris Kamau Kinyanjui National Council of Churches of Kenya

6. Rev. (Can.) Rosemary Mbogo Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK)

7. Pastor (Dr.) Samuel Makori Eastern Union Seventh Day Adventist Church

8. Al Hajj Hassan Ole Naado Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM)

9. Sheikh Sukyan Hassan Omar Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM)

10. Sheikh Abdulatif Abdulkarim Kenya Council of Imams and Ulamaas (KCIU)

11. Rev. (Fr.) Joseph Mutie Organization of African Instituted Churches (OAIC)

12. Bishop (Dr.) David Oginde Evangelical Alliance of Kenya, Christ is The Answer Ministries

13. Rev. Connie Kivuti Evangelical Alliance of Kenya

14. Sujata Kotamraju Hindu Council of Kenya

15. Rt. Rev. (Dr.) Samuel Thiong’o Mwangi General Conference of Akorino Churches Assembly

16. Sheikh Ali Saidi Samojah Shia Ithna Asheri Jamaat, Lavington Mosque

Joint Secretaries

1. Dr. Kepha Ombacho Director of Special Programmes, Ministry of Health

2. Dr. Francis Kuria Kagema Inter-Religious Council of Kenya

3. Paul Famba Director of Administration, Ministry of Interior & Coordination of National Government

The mandate of the team shall lapse on December 31, 2020, but maybe extended at the discretion of H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta.