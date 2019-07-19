Interested parties in COG petition ordered to file submissions by Monday

4

KBC-survey-feedback-poster

The Supreme Court has ordered interested parties in the petition filed by the council of governors to file submissions by Monday the 22nd July.

Also Read  COMESA banks on President Kenyatta’s support for AfCFTA's success

The Council of Governors on Monday moved to the Supreme Court to seek a judicial intervention and interpretation of the law into the ongoing division of revenue bill row signaling the supremacy battle between the National Assembly and the Senate.

Also Read  Seamless continental integration to create jobs for Africa’s youth

The governors want the Supreme Court to give a determination on the consequence of failure by the National Assembly and Senate to agree on such a momentous bill.

Also Read  Agriculture CS defends plan to import maize

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
rosewelimo

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR