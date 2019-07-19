Interested parties in COG petition ordered to file submissions by Monday

The Supreme Court has ordered interested parties in the petition filed by the council of governors to file submissions by Monday the 22nd July.

The Council of Governors on Monday moved to the Supreme Court to seek a judicial intervention and interpretation of the law into the ongoing division of revenue bill row signaling the supremacy battle between the National Assembly and the Senate.

The governors want the Supreme Court to give a determination on the consequence of failure by the National Assembly and Senate to agree on such a momentous bill.

Tell Us What You Think