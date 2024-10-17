Interesting facts ahead of EPL Matchday 8 and 10

Here are five interesting facts to get you ready for the football action that awaits you this season at the comfort of your living rooms or streaming on the go as the English Premier League returns following the International break .

Did You Know?

Scottish professional football club Dundee United has a 100%-win record against La Liga giants Barcelona.

Did You Know?

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane was the closest to breaking Alan Shearer’s long-standing record for the most goals scored in the Premier League. He left Spurs to better his chances of winning a trophy at Bayern, and still has had no luck…

Did You Know?

Two players have scored a hat trick of headers in the Premier League. The first being Duncan Ferguson who scored three goals against Everton in 1997.

Here is the complete fixtures for the EPL round 8

Saturday 19 October 2024 Premier League

14:30 Spurs VS West Ham: Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

17:00 Fulham VS Aston Villa: Venue: Craven Cottage, London

17:00 Ipswich VS Everton:Venue:Portman Road, Ipswich

17:00 Man Utd VS Brentford:Venue:Old Trafford, Manchester

17:00 Newcastle VS Brighton: Venue:St. James’ Park, Newcastle

17:00 Southampton VS Leicester:Venue:St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

19:30 Bournemouth VS Arsenal:Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth

Sunday 20 October 2024

16:00 Wolves VS Man City:Venue:Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

18:30 Liverpool VS Chelsea:Venue:Anfield, Liverpool

Monday 21 October 2024

22:00 Nott’m Forest VS Crystal Palace:Venue:The City Ground, Nottingham

Did You Know?

The second was Salomon Rondon who completed his hat trick for West Brom in a match against Swansea in 2016.

Did You Know?

Since 1982, at least one player from Inter Milan and Bayern Munich have played in a FIFA World Cup final.

It started with Wolfgang Dremmler, Karl-Heinze Rummenigge, Paul Breitner (Bayern Munich), Gabriele Oriali and Giuseppe Bergomi (Inter Milan). In 2018, Croatia’s Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic, and France’s Corentin Tolisso continued that record.

Did You Know?

Ipswich Town has an incredible European record—they have never lost a home game in any European competition—despite their modest status in contemporary football.

This includes triumphs over some of the biggest teams in Europe, including AC Milan, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Inter Milan.