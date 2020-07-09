From amazing scripted shows to documentaries about mind-bending Science, these YouTube Originals will keep you entertained

Thanks to the shift from broadcast and cable to streaming, you can enjoy a varied catalogue of entertainment options how and when you want to. Although YouTube is not normally considered a streaming giant, the video-sharing app has a catalogue of entertainment that you can enjoy for free.

Here are some of the interesting ones to get you started.

The Age of A.I

Hosted by Robert Downey Jr, the show explores the strides scientists and creators have made in perfecting Artificial Intelligence and how, even now, they are helping humanity become better.

BookTube

Are you a book lover and an avid reader? Have you always wanted to see your favourite authors sit down and discuss the process of writing? Then you’re in luck because YouTube has just the show for you. BookTube is a talk show series where celebrity authors sit down with other authors to talk about the process of creating among other things. The first episode features Michelle Obama talking about her book Becoming.

Original scripted shows

As part of YouTube Originals, there are a variety of scripted shows to keep you glued to your screen. One such show is Origin and you can watch the entire first season for free.

#stayhomewithme

Since COVID-19, YouTube has curated specific content for viewing while you’re at home. Feel like cooking, just use #cookwithme on YouTube and you’ll get all the cooking videos available. Feel like painting, just use #paintwithme and you’ll get all the painting videos you need. They’ve got all your viewing needs all in one place.

Watch all your favourite vloggers

If all else fails and none of these shows appeal to you, you can still watch your favourite Kenyan Vloggers including Betty Kyallo’s, Betty Lately, and Wahura. Want to find other Kenyan vloggers to watch, see here and here.

