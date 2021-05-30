Government extends nationwide curfew for 60 days

The nationwide curfew from 4:00 am to 10:00 pm has been extended for another 60 days.

In a legal notice No.89, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said the order shall apply to the entire territory of the Republic of Kenya.

“This Order shall apply during the hours of darkness between ten o’clock in the evening and four o’clock in the morning with effect from the 28th of May, 2021 and shall remain in effect for a period of sixty days thereof,” said CS Matiang’i.

The Government has also prohibited public gatherings, processions or movement either alone or as a group during the period of the curfew except as shall be permitted, in writing, by a police officer in charge of the police in a county or a police officer in charge of the police in a division/sub-county.

“Notwithstanding the provisions of this Order, the Order shall not apply to the services, personnel or workers specified in the Schedule hereto,” he added.