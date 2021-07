The Interior CS Dr. Fred Matiang’i has announced that the 20th of July will be set aside to mark Idd-Ul-Adha celebrations.

Through the Kenya Gazzete on Friday 16th July 2021 Matiang’i declared Tuesday next week a public holiday.

“… the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government declares that Tuesday, 20th July, 2021 shall be a public holiday to mark Idd-Ul-Adha, 2021”, stated part of the gazette.