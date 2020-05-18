Interior ministry to pay suppliers next month

Suppliers can breathe a sigh of relief after the Ministry of Interior committed to clear pending bills.

Suppliers of the Prisons Department and the National Youth Service have been up in arms over nonpayment of their claims.

However, the government defended the delay saying it had established that most of those demanding to be paid are not real suppliers. Some said they had sold their properties to stay afloat while others had been auctioned by financial institutions.

The Ministry intends to pay all verified claims by 30th of June.

In an advert, in the local dailies, the suppliers to various correction facilities in the country have been requested to avail themselves in different parts of the country for verification that the ministry says will be the final.

According to the Ministry of Interior and Coordination, the state department for Correctional Services will conduct a final verification of historical outstanding claims dating back June 2018.

The suppliers are expected to present a letter of offer from the respective county and sub-county or the ministry of particular financial years of supplies.

They should also present credit note letters or local purchase orders duly signed by the then officer in charge as well as the current year Kenya Revenue Authority clearance certificate.

The Cabinet in March resolved to set up a ksh14 billion special fund to settle genuine suppliers.