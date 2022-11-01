Interior PAS to testify in Mombasa land fraud case

Interior Ministry Principal Administrative Secretary Moffat Kangi is set to testify in a criminal case facing three former senior officials of the Land Ministry.

The two, Wilson Gachanja, Zablon Mabeya and a former Physical Planner in the Lands ministry, Jabu Salim Mohamed were charged with nine counts related to abuse of office, willful neglect of official duties and aiding the commission of a felony.

The offenses were allegedly committed in Kwale County in 1994 when Moffat Kangi was the District Commissioner.

According to the court files, on diverse dates between June 10 and June 23, 1994, Gachanja in his capacity as the Commissioner in charge of Lands, aided the commission of a felony by abetting Galerius Investments Limited to irregularly acquire a beach plot, which had been set aside as a public access road.

Gachanja is further accused of preparing a lease certificate, in favor of Galerius Investments Limited over a beach public access road described as Kwale Diani beach in abuse of the authority of his office.

Mohamed is accused of willfully neglecting to perform his assigned public duties by allowing the transfer and alienation of beach public land to a private developer.

The trio facilitated illegal acquisition of public land dubbed Kwale Diani Beach block/1072 that was meant for a public access road valued at Ksh 30 million.

The public parcel of land in question was illegally allocated to the former Kwale Senator late Juma Boy Juma through Galere investment, located in Diani Beach in Msambweni.

The previous surveyor working with the Ministry of land and physical planning Hebert Mboya Ndolo took the witness stand to be cross examined by Philip Nyachoti, who is one of the counsel representing the accused persons.

Kiguru had told the court he was hired to carry out survey work by former Kwale Senator late Juma Boy Juma on the disputed plot which was approved in July 1994 with an allotment letter.

“The allotment letter is normally addressed to the persons who own the parcel of land and which is duly signed by the local officer in charge of lands,” he had pointed out to the court.

So far, three witnesses have testified against the three accused officers and the remaining 5 witnesses are set for cross-examination.