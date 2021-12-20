Interior PS calls for civic education to curb violence

The Interior PS Karanja Kibicho has called on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), to conduct civic education across the Country.

The PS said that the NCIC and other relevant Ministries should conduct civic education before the 2022 General Elections, to strengthen political maturity in the electorates and enhance peaceful elections.

“Political maturity of individuals will help the country in curbing violence. It begins with information and as we all know, information is power,” he said.

Speaking at Odienya SDA Church in Kochia Ward, Rangwe Constituency during a fundraiser, the PS noted that civic and voter education would help largely in eradicating political-related violence during elections.

He attributed the political violence which had been witnessed in the country in the previous elections, to lack of voter education and information.

“My Ministry has laid down mechanisms to deal with unlawful political practices, which may breach the principle of peace in the country,” he noted, assuring that the coming General Elections, will be done as planned by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The NCIC Chairperson, Dr. Samuel Kobia, who was present at the event explained that they have formulated a road map to ensure peace and tranquility ahead of the next year’s elections by establishing 10 NCIC regional offices.

“We have established 10 regional NCIC offices, including one center for Nyanza, which has been set up in Kisumu,” said the Chairperson.

He further asked the electorates to embrace political tolerance, regardless of their political affiliation for the sake of peace and unity.