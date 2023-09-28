Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has called for cooperation between the government, political leaders and the citizenry to root out the terrorism in the country, especially in the North Eastern and Coast regions.

Addressing journalists at a Malindi hotel Thursday, Omollo said the multi-agency approach adopted by the government in tackling the menace was bearing fruit, but noted that there was need for all actors in and outside government to work together towards eliminating the threat.

“I call upon all players within and outside government, especially the elected leadership from the North Eastern and Coast regions, and the citizens themselves because without wananchi who are the biggest group that bears the brunt of terrorism it is difficult to completely deal with the effects of terrorism,” he said.

The PS said this after giving a keynote address during a meeting of the technical team on police reforms that includes officials from the National Police Service Commission, the Ministry of Interior Headquarters, the Independent Police Oversight Authority, and partners facilitating the process.

The team, he said, was looking into the welfare of police officers alongside the equipping of the police service.

Report by Emmanuel Masha