International arrivals decline by one pc in 6 months

Speaking during the annual Kenya Association of Hotel keepers Tourism Cabinet secretary Najib Balala says he expects the sector to pick up in the third and fourth quarter of the year as the peak season begins.

Despite Diani beaches being ranked among the best get aways globally, a fete that has seen tourists flock the beaches, raising the country’s tourism profile, international arrivals have declined by one percent this year compared to the same period last year.

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport – JKIA received a total of 623,371 arrivals with Moi International Airport receiving 61, 739 arrivals, while the remaining airports having a combined arrival of 10,426.

Tourism cabinet secretary Najib Balala attributes the low numbers to the low tourism season, saying the sector is projected to grow by 10 percent in the next six months buoyed by the tourism peak season.

Balala called for consulted efforts in the implementation of the of the national tourism blue print 2030 which is aimed at boosting the tourism sector.