International Day for Biological Diversity looks to solutions found in nature

Unlike previous years, the International Day for Biological Diversity (IDB) which is a United Nations global event was marked with individuals and organizations avoiding public gatherings or group activities in a bid to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

This year the key environmental day comes at a time at when Kenya like the rest of the world is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, an unprecedented occurrence which has changed the world as we know it.

A call for the world to come together and end the dangerously unbalanced relationship with nature in line with this year’s theme “Our Solutions are in Nature” dominated digital platforms as well as virtual media interviews with various environment champions and advocates.

Scientists emphasized that the time to reflect and re-examine our relationship with the natural world as well as appreciate the ecosystems services nature provides for free is now.

Jackson Kiplagat, Regional Sustainable Investments Expert at World Wide Fund for Nature- Kenya (WWF-Kenya) during an interview with KBC explained that nature is under threat and so are the humans who call it home.

“Nature is Kenya’s lifeline because our country is mostly reliant on nature-based sectors like agriculture, fishing and horticulture. As we develop, we must make sure that we safeguard nature,” Kiplagat said.

Kiplagat, in addition, said that nature has no voice which means that government, business leaders and society at large need to come together to speak up and speak out for our environment and restore the one place we all call home.

“To achieve this, we need to scale up action and work harmoniously together; in respect, appreciation and in preservation of nature. We call this a New Deal for Nature and People – and every one of us can help make this happen – Ni Sisi Sote.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres while marking the day also highlighted through a video that “Covid-19 – which emanated from the wild – has shown how human health is intimately connected with our relationship to the natural world.”

He emphasized the need to work together to preserve biodiversity in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as we “seek to build back better from the current crisis.”

Together we can help the world build a new relationship with nature – one that supports better health and greener livelihoods and leaves us more resilient to the next crisis.

By protecting nature, we protect ourselves. By restoring nature, we can restore ourselves. If we help nature recover, nature can help us recover.