International Financial Reporting Standard implementation to promote transparency

Implementation of the International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 17) in Kenya from the year 2021 is expected to promote transparency and encourage a better product design structure for the insurance industry.

Kenya RE Managing Director, Jadiah Mwarania says IFRS17 will not only address the issue of transparency and improve products for the industry, but also help in solving the issue of pricing and limited awareness within the industry.

Insurance players are foreseeing opportunities for growth in the industry should the right strategies be put in place.

While insurance penetration across the Sub-Saharan Africa region is estimated at 14 percent, in Kenya it is below 4 percent especially for the re-insurance sub-sector.

Kenya RE Managing Director Jadiah Mwarania says the level of poverty and low awareness on the importance of insurance in Kenya is to blame for the low insurance uptake in Kenya.

The high cost of insurance and commission payment issues have negatively impacted the industry.

Industry players are optimistic that mergers and acquisition would go a long way in strengthening operations and services.

They were speaking during an investor briefing that saw Kenya Re announce 1.23 billion shillings in net profit which is 12.2 percent lower than last year’s figure.

The reduction in profit was blamed on an increase in claims that rose by 49 per cent.

Kenya RE is dealing with toughening rivalry from re-insurers in countries such as Nepal, Ethiopia and Uganda.