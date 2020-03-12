International flights cancellation affecting tourism activities in Malindi

The cancellation of international flights into the tourist town of Malindi has affected tourism activities in the area causing continued decline in the local economy.

Several direct flights from Italy to Malindi have been halted following government orders as the global fears of the spreading the dreaded Coronavirus continues to haunt the world.

According to Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi, Malindi town has for ages been depending entirely on the tourism industry for its economic growth but over the past five years, the sector has been declining.

Speaking during the launch of the second phase of the Sustainable Urban Economic Development (SUED) for Malindi town outside his Kilifi office on Monday, Kingi said Italy has been investing in the town and has greatly enhanced economic growth for the area and the country at large.

“Experts came to Malindi to study the activities in the town and found it fit to be selected for SUED so that faster development can be achieved. Despite the challenges, there are still hopes that development can be achieved in the town in other sectors apart from tourism,” he said.

He said if exploited fully, the blue economy, especially the fishing sector could create thousands of jobs for the unemployed youths who have been a thorn for the government.

Elsewhere, Members of Murang’a Assembly want the county department of health to explain its preparedness to tackle any case of Coronavirus.

The MCAs On Wednesday adjourned the day’s business to discuss about the diseases which is posing a threat globally leading World Health Organization (WHO) to declare it a global pandemic.

Standing on a point of order, nominated MCA Elizabeth Wambui said there were many Chinese nationals in the county who were engaged in infrastructure construction works the local there were interacted with especially at the grassroots were not aware of the deadly disease.

The county government, she said, should have names and personal details of all Chinese working in the county so as to be alert of any entrance of a new worker from China which is mostly hit by the virus.

Wambui observed that many of the roads being constructed in the county and also construction of Northern water collector tunnel is being done by Chinese engineers saying the foreigners kept on moving in and out of the country.

She cast doubt that the county government is well prepared to tackle any case of coronavirus saying measures should be put in place to save residents from disease.

“I doubt if in county hospitals there are plans put in place to tackle the disease which is causing deaths in foreign countries. We thank God that at present Kenya has not reported any case of Coronavirus but that does not mean we should not be prepared to tackle the disease,” added Wambui.

The MCAs further said the department of health should be out to educate and sensitize the residents about Coronavirus and how to avoid contracting the disease.

“Let public health officers embark on public forums and educate our people about the disease. It’s good for all residents to be conversant about Coronavirus,” she added.

The chairperson of the assembly’s committee on health Sarah Njoroge promised to get answers from the county executive member for health and report back to the assembly within a period of two weeks.

“Mr. Speaker I request my committee to be given two weeks so as to get information about the matter raised on Coronavirus. We will table a report about the same in this house within a period of 14 days,” added Njoroge.