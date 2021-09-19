International Snakebite Awareness Day: Local antivenom production on course

Kenyans will soon have access to safe and effective snake bites treatment developed locally, as the country moves to fully eradicate snakebite-related deaths.

Researchers who are spearheading the industrial manufacture of antivenoms have indicated that they will soon announce a breakthrough in this regard, making Kenya the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to hit this milestone.

Dr. Sultani Matendechero, the Head Division of Vector-Borne and Neglected Tropical Diseases in the Ministry of Health is confident that the process that has already kicked off at the Kenya Snakebite Research and Intervention Centre (KSRIC) will be a major success.

“We have started working on the manufacturing of antivenoms in collaboration with various sectors. We have trained our Scientists on the process and we started by rearing different species of snakes at the Institute of Primate Research.” Dr. Matendechero disclosed

Currently, Kenya and Africa rely on antivenoms manufactured in India. So far, there are four registered antivenoms but only two have been approved for use by the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

Despite their availability, Dr. Matendechero says the development of effective snake bites treatments must always factor in the issue of geographical variation.

“By manufacturing our own, we will have antivenom specific to African snakes and we are looking into supplying the whole region.” He said

“If you are bitten by a puff adder you can only use antivenom developed from a puff adder, you cannot use venom that was developed from a black mamba.” He adds

He explains that geographical variation is crucially important in that an Indian Black Mamba might not have exactly the same type of venom as a Kenyan Black Mamba. As such, the antivenom developed from an Indian Black Mamba might not treat a snake bite from a Kenyan Black Mamba.

However, Dr.Matendechero acknowledges that it might be difficult for one to identify which snake bit them and therefore one antivenom can be developed from different species of snakes to treat any type of snake bite.

“One antivenom can be produced from almost ten or twenty species of snakes so that if any kind of snake bites you it is able to neutralize the venom.” He said

And as Kenya marks International Snakebite Awareness Day, Dr. Matendechero noted that the country reports few snakebite cases as well as deaths because of the availability of antivenom in almost all health facilities, especially in hotspot areas.

“Antivenom is supplied by KEMSA to hospitals from as low as Ksh3,600 a vial. Previously, one vial was going at Ksh16,000 or more. Therefore, there is no reason why one cannot be able to access antivenom. We have also sensitized Kenyans in hotspot areas on the importance of seeking medical assistance after a snakebite.” He said

Some of the areas mapped out as snakebite hotspots include Kilifi, Kwale, Kitui, Baringo, and parts of Western and North Eastern.

What to do when bitten by a snake

Dr.Matendechero advises that after a snake bite, the victim should remain calm, and avoid running because this helps the venom to circulate faster.

He says the victim should then call for help and rush to the nearest medical facility.

Most importantly, he warns against tying or fastening the bite area;

“Do not tie the bitten area in the belief that the venom will not circulate. For instance, if you are bitten on the hand do not tie because the venom will not circulate leading to amputation.”

Those stung by the serpents are also advised not to suck or cut the bite area. What’s more, he discourages the application of ice to the bite area but recommends washing the area with plenty of clean water.

Manufacturing of antivenom

The rearing of medically important snakes to manufacture antivenom is ongoing at the Kenya Snakebite Research and Intervention Centre (KSRIC).

Geoffrey Maranga, a Senior Pathologist at the center disclosed that KSRIC is rearing over 60 snake species such as the Black mamba, African Puff adder, and spitting cobras which will be key in developing the antivenom.

“In Kenya, we have 126 species of snakes. 26 are known to be venomous while about 93 are known to be harmless. We have considered snakes of medical importance to develop the antivenom.” He states

Maranga says there is no simple way to identify which snake is venomous or harmless and advices that once one is bitten, they should be rushed to the hospital immediately.

Some of the species of snakes being reared at the Kenya Snakebite Research and Intervention Centre.