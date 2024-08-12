International Youth Day: A bright future lies ahead, gov’t assures

International Youth Day is commemorated every year on 12 August. Murkomen pledged to ensure the youths take the lead in driving the national development agenda.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi has highlighted the vital role youth play in nation-building

Mudadavi in his message on International Youth Day hailed the Kenyan youth for driving change and making a positive impact on society through digital adoption and innovation.

“ Kenya’s young men and women have consistently shown that they possess the potential to build a prosperous nation, demonstrating a deep commitment to the well-being of our country,” he said.

Mudavadi said with their energy, enthusiasm and vigour all the young people need are opportunities to flourish.

“With their energy, enthusiasm, and determination, all our young people need are the opportunities to flourish. As the Kenya Kwanza government, this remains our unwavering commitment” he stated.

Mudavadi noted that if the youths with their numbers, and energy are properly harnessed, and equipped with the knowledge and opportunities they need to thrive, they can positively turn around the world’s economic prospects.

Mudavadi said just a week ago, through the intervention of President William Ruto, Facebook owner Meta rolled out features to allow content creators on its platform to earn revenue from short-form videos through advertising.

“As we celebrate #InternationalYouthDay, I join our young people in Kenya and around the world in recognizing the bright future that lies ahead, driven by their active engagement with the issues that shape their lives” he emphasised.

United Nations data reveals that ‘half of the people on our planet are 30 or younger. This year’s theme, is “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development,”.

The theme the PCS says aligns perfectly with President William Ruto’s vision of establishing digital hubs across the nation, ensuring that digital access becomes a powerful avenue for job creation and inclusive growth.

At the same time, Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has reaffirmed his commitment to support youth-led initiatives to enhance their livelihoods.

“On this International Youth Day, I reaffirm my commitment to supporting youth-led initiatives such as NYOTA (National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement), the National Youth Council, and others that aim to enhance the livelihoods of our young people and propel our nation to new heights,” he said on X.

He said this year’s celebrations align with the Digital Superhighway initiative under the BETA Agenda, acknowledging the crucial role of youth in shaping Kenya’s digital future.

“By focusing on Climate Action, Agriculture, Health, Governance, and the Creative Industry, we shall engage young people, ensuring that they are informed, empowered, and ready to drive national development,” he said.

Additional reporting by Michael Njuguna