International Youth Day: Five change leaders emerge as youth advocates by tackling pressing challenges

Addressing the Urgent Needs of Youth in Kenya through Community Empowerment and Policy Change

On International Youth Day (12th August), it’s vital to spotlight the pressing issues faced by young people in Kenya, such as teenage pregnancies, inadequate education, lack of comprehensive age-appropriate sexuality education, and youth-friendly sexual and reproductive health centres, mental health struggles, and high unemployment rates.

Five Change Leaders from the Nguvu Collective are actively advocating for youth rights, and urging the Kenyan government to address these challenges to ensure equal opportunities for all.

Teenage Pregnancies

In 2022, 15pc of adolescent girls in Kenya aged between 15 and 19 became pregnant and 12pc had a live birth, according to the Kenya Demographic & Health Survey released by Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

Cultural taboos and insufficient sexual and reproductive health education lead to school dropouts and increased health risks.

Tasline Otieno is championing the inclusion of Comprehensive Sexuality Education in school curriculum. Her petition seeks to empower young people by providing age-appropriate information, ultimately aiming to reduce teenage pregnancies and promote healthier futures.

Lack of Quality Education

A report by USAWA Agenda says that in Kenya’s Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs), the number of school-aged children aged 5 to 15 years who are out of school increased from 7.5pc in 2021 to 8.5pc in 2023.

Rosemary Kyalo is petitioning the Ministry of Education and regional authorities to collaborate with stakeholders to modernise Low-Cost Boarding Schools in these areas. Her initiative aims to enhance access and retention rates, ultimately securing a brighter future for marginalised youth.

Sexual Health and Rights Education

Comprehensive Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) education is severely lacking, leaving many children vulnerable. Claris Oyunga is addressing this by petitioning for the inclusion of SRHR education in junior high school curricula.

Her initiative aims to empower children with knowledge about their rights and health, helping them recognize abuse and seek help when needed.

Mental health

Mental health issues are rising in Kenya, particularly among youth facing economic pressures.

Amondi Awour, who has faced mental health challenges, has initiated a petition to the Ministry of Health to increase the mental health budget by 20pc and establish free mental health programs in schools.

Her goal is to ensure that youths receive necessary support in a non-discriminatory environment.

Unemployment

According to Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in 2023, the gender gap in STEM remains significant, with women making up only pc of the STEM workforce.

Mercy Mwende, an automotive engineer, is advocating for a 30pc increase in internship and employment opportunities for women in automotive field. Her petition aims to empower women in STEM and address gender discrimination.