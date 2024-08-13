International Youth Day marked amid opportunity demands for young people

The DTC 4 Youth Job Creation Project implemented by Africa Harvest aims to secure dignified and fulfilling work for 120,000 young people in rural Kenya over a five-year period.

Since the United Nations launched the International Youth Day in 1998, this year’s event, marked last Monday, may have surpassed previous ones with its significance.

The International Youth Day, marked on Monday (August 12), was flagged by the UN as an event to elevate youth issues within the international community.

However, this year, the day took on a whole revamped identity as it came amid a global awakening by youth to exercise their potential in the world society.

Not just in Kenya alone, but in many parts of the world, the so-called Gen Z shone the spotlight on the international event they demanded among other rights, good governance and employment.

International Youth Day 2024 was themed, “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development”. Singling out Kenya, the theme tallied with the demand for youth empowerment that has taken centre stage.

To put the theme into clear perspective, one of the ways to benefit the youth is a strong emphasis on digital empowerment among Kenya’s youth demographic.

According to the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census, 75 per cent of Kenya’s population of 47.6 million is under 35 years.

Kenya ICT Action Network’s (KICTANet) data from January 2023 indicates that Kenya had 17.86 million internet users, with an internet penetration of 32.7 per cent.

Against this background, the digital superhighway can be cited alongside other efforts that bear strong opportunities for enabling the youth in self-employment.

Social media users amounted to 10.55 million, which is 19.3 per cent of the total population. Furthermore, 10.15 million social media users are 18 years and above, making up 33.6 per cent of the population.

This shows widespread access to online resources and opportunities. In addition, mobile phone usage is prevalent among Kenya’s youth, with 69 per cent relying on mobile devices for communication and information access.

With so many young people with access to the internet and social media, there lies a huge potential to harness digital pathways for sustainable development.

DTC 4 Youth Job Creation Project

One project has been singled out for international acclaim as an example of how the youth in rural Kenya can be empowered in the digital age to self-employ. The DTC 4 Youth Job Creation Project aims to secure dignified and fulfilling work for 120,000 young people in rural Kenya over a five-year period.

The project, implemented by Africa Harvest Biotech Foundation International — lead partner, in collaboration with the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, covers various semi-arid regions, including Taita Taveta, Makueni, Machakos, Kitui, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Homa Bay, Siaya, Busia, and Elgeyo Marakwet.

This project focuses on eight value chains: sorghum, finger millet, pearl millet, green grams, pigeon peas, groundnuts, poultry, and fish. It aims to achieve high yields in dry regions. These resilient seeds are specifically designed to withstand climate challenges and decrease weather-related risks, thus making agriculture more attractive to young farmers.

Tech has revolutionised the way we do agriculture. Digital platforms that support digital learning, information sharing and feedback mechanism via USSD and interactive SMS have since changed the way we do agriculture.

And as such we see digital jobs opening up in the agricultural sector. The DTC 4 Youth Job Creation Project, which aims to secure dignified and fulfilling work for 120,000 young people uses digital technology at many junctures to empower the stakeholders.

To reach more than 120,000 youth, the project is utilising the ODK Collect platform to onboard young farmers through the Training of Trainers (ToTs) model who will be trained on various aspects of agriculture from seed production and good agricultural practices to enterprise development, mechanisation, value addition, and marketing. The platform captures data and interventions provided for young farmers.

Additionally, the introduction of an e-commerce platform, which is still in its initial stage of development will create further job opportunities within the project. The platform will allow farmers to sell their products by simply taking a photo, while a facilitator—labelled “Matchmaker”—connects the seller with the buyer. Through this intermediary role, another job is created as a delivery person ensures the product reaches its destination, all facilitated by digital platforms.

The fusion of digital solutions with agriculture through initiatives like the DTC 4 Youth Job Creation Project showcases the immense potential for technology to drive sustainable development. By leveraging Mobile Apps to enhance farmer outreach and streamline processes, the project not only empowers rural youth but also stimulates economic growth.

The innovative use of e-commerce platforms will not only facilitate sales but also create employment opportunities, illustrating the digital pathways in advancing both the agricultural sector and youth employment prospects in Kenya.

Such initiatives spell hope for youth worldwide and give the International Youth Day renewed impetus.

The writer is a Computer Science Student at Daystar University, attached to Africa Harvest Biotech Foundation International