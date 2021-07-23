Internet services will not be affected along Rironi-Mau Summit, says Oguna

Internet services will not be affected due to the construction of Rironi- Mau Summit road Government Spokesperson Rtd Cyrus Oguna has said.

Oguna was responding to claims in one of the local dailies that internet services will be disrupted saying the headline was misleading.

“We wish to clarify that the relocation of internet related infrastructure to allow for the construction of the Rironi-Mau Summit highway will not in any way disrupt the provision of internet services,” said Cyrus Oguna.

The Government’s Spokesperson advised internet users not to panic as the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs, working in conjuction with the Ministry of Infrastructure, through KENHA have devised a mechanism to ensure zero effect on internet supply during this permanent relocation of the fiber optic cable to pave way for the road construction.

He said that the road project has been divided into four sections for fast, effective and efficient implementation of the relocation of services and to ensure that there is no interference with the provision of internet services.