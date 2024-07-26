Internet use in Kenya more prevalent among under 34 years

Kenyans below the age of 34 years are the majority internet users according to the latest report by the Communications Authority (CA).

Audience Measurement and Industry Trends Report covering fourth quarter of the year to July indicate that internet use among those aged between 15-17 years increased to 66pc from 61pc in the third quarter.

On the other hand the percentage of internet users among those in the 18-24 years age group increased from 77pc to 78pc while those in the age group of 25-34 years increased marginally from 67pc to 68pc during the period under review.

”Over half of the respondents are internet users, with a higher proportion of males compared to females. Additionally, internet usage is more prevalent among individuals under 34 years old,” said CA.

According to the report, low level of internet use was reported among Kenyans in the 35-44 years age group where percentage of internet users increased to 51pc from 47pc.

Lowest level of internet use was among those above 45 years with 33pc of users in the fourth quarter of the year.

Males emerged as the biggest users of internet in Kenya accounting for 68pc compared to 49pc among female users.

Internet use in Kenya is more prevalent in urban centres accounting for 78pc of total users compared to rural areas where only 49pc of the population use the internet.

“The increased prevalence of internet access in Kenyan urban areas can be attributed to well-established infrastructure, featuring a comprehensive network of high-speed broadband and cellular connectivity. Additionally, urban areas have better socioeconomic resources, fostering greater penetration of digital devices and technology adoption compared to rural regions,” said CA.

Nairobi ranks highest in internet accessibility with 80pc, followed by North Eastern with 74pc, while Lower Eastern has the lowest availability at 44pc.

The report further shows that Kenyans prefer using smartphones to access the internet. Smartphones topped devices used to access the internet with 98.6pc in the fourth quarter compared to 87.2pc in the third quarter.

“The primary mode of internet access is through smartphones, highlighting their crucial role in connecting users and providing access to information. As mobile technology advances, ensuring equitable access to smartphones is essential for promoting digital inclusion and bridging connectivity gaps across different demographics,” the report states.

Laptops, smart televisions and tablets followed with a share of 4.2pc, 1.1pc and 0.3pc respectively while desktops accounted for 0.4pc.