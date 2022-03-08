Interpol lauds Kenya’s fight against global criminal syndicates

The Interpol Headquarters President Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi has Tuesday lauded Kenya for its leading role in the fight against global criminal syndicates.

Al Raisi exuded confidence that due to the country’s strategic position as Africa’s gateway, Kenya was best placed to deal with transnational organized crimes affecting the region.

He said this during an evening meeting in Lyon, France, that was attended by Kenya’s Ambassador to the French Republic, Portugal, Serbia & Holy See Prof. Judi Wakhungu.

Also in attendance was DCI Director George Kinoti, who is currently on international assignment at the Interpol Headquarters where he is representing Africa in the Executive Committee.

Others present were Mustapha Ibrahim, an official at Kenya’s Embassy in France and DCI executive advisor Mohamed Roba.