Intersex data will be confidential, government assures

The government has affirmed that personal data generated from all intersex persons who will be counted in the forthcoming census shall remain confidential.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics on Monday warned that action will be taken against enumerators found to have flouted the oath of secrecy under clause 11 of the Statistics Act.

The warning coming five days before the 2019 national census that will see the first ever official enumeration of intersex persons in the country.

The introduction of the third sex marker is a culmination of deliberations geared towards giving a voice to the special group.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The government is however warning that beside the numbers, all other forms of data will remain confidential to protect the special group.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights however says Kenya must build on the successes of the 2019 national census by putting in place legal frameworks that will cater for the interests of Kenyans regardless of their gender.

Kenyans have been urged to avail themselves for the Saturday exercise, with Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua announcing that all businesses within Machakos County will be temporarily closed to pave way the national census.

Mutua spoke even as Bomet governor Hillary Barchok called on the government to take action against employers who will not allow their workers to take part in the August 24th census.