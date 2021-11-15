Interswitch Group, Gusii Sacco ink deal for pan-African payment gateway

Members of Gusii Sacco will be able to pay for goods and services using Interswitch Group smart card in 185 countries in Africa.

This follows a partnership between the pan-African payment firm and the teachers sacco which will enable its members make seamless transactions through Verve card, a highly secure chip and pin debit card.

Interswitch Group General Manager for Kenya Romana Rajput said the payments firm is deepening relations with a wide range of financial services providers to boost local, international, and cross-border transactions over a secure platform.

“Our partnership with Gusii Mwalimu Sacco will further help us to reach and empower more individuals and communities in Africa. As we get more people on our platforms using our payment solutions, we can understand their challenges better and create solutions that are tailored for Africa,” said Rajput

Gusii Mwalimu Sacco draws its 31,000 membership from the Teachers Service Commission, universities, National and County governments as well as non-governmental organizations.

The payment card also gives users the ability to regulate and monitor their expenses while giving business owners the opportunity to retain existing customers and attract new ones by offering a more convenient way to pay.

“Verve is the rewarding way to pay because it not only guarantees easy and convenient payments, but its users also enjoy consistent rewarding offers like subscription and payment discounts from all their favorite vendors,” added Rajput

Settlement and transaction tracking is also easier with digital payments which in turn lead to optimized processes and a more vibrant business.

“I am confident that with our track record over the years, this one would equally be successful in attracting a very good number of our members and more importantly better our quality of service leading to more confidence and growth of the Sacco,” the Sacco chairman, Mr. Ogega added.

Interswitch said introduction of the card and these dynamic features is affirmation of its consistent commitment to making payments easy and convenient across Africa and driving strategic partnerships that will position the firm for greater impact in Africa.

“We will continue to design and promote payment solutions that provide an enabling environment for businesses and individuals to prosper across Africa,” she said.

According to Interswitch, Verve is accepted in more than 2,000 ATMs and over 10,000 merchant POS stores countrywide, guaranteeing customers more convenience of completing transactions anywhere, 24/7 affordably.

