Interswitch partners with Elie Tech to unveil contactless payment for Kenyan MSMEs

Interswitch East Africa (Kenya) Limited has announced a strategic partnership with Elie Technologies to unveil an innovative contactless payment solution dubbed Tumatap that allows contactless payment solution for merchants and customers in Kenya.

Tumatap will enable Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to accept contactless payments on smartphones, effectively transforming the devices into powerful point-of-sale (POS) systems without the need for additional hardware.

The real-time data collected from transactions will also provide valuable insights, enabling merchants to monitor customer behaviour and optimize their business performance, reduce transaction costs, and enhance operational efficiencies.

Interswitch Regional Managing Director Peter Kawumi, Regional Managing Director said that Interswitch is committed to building a more financially inclusive ecosystem.

“This partnership allows us to leverage each other’s technological and operational expertise to deliver an enhanced payment experience for business owners and customers. At Interswitch, we are dedicated to building a more financially inclusive ecosystem, and this collaboration reinforces that commitment. Together, we are reshaping the payment landscape in the market,” he stated.

Tuma Inc Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Tuma Inc Wesley Masinde, described the partnership as a “game-changer” for Kenyan businesses.

“By combining our innovative contactless merchant acquiring soft POS technology with Interswitch’s robust switching and card processing capabilities, we are equipping merchants with a powerful tool to enhance their payment processes and grow their businesses. We are excited about the potential of this collaboration to drive financial inclusion and empower small businesses across the country.”