Interview for Bboxx, data platform connecting consumers, deploying innovative products across Africa

Interview Questions for Bboxx a data-driven platform, that unlocks potential by connecting consumers and deploying innovative products across Africa.

Can you describe your company’s core mission and explain how it contributes to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)?

Bboxx exists to tackle energy poverty and the lack of access to essential products and services for communities, especially underserved ones, across Africa.

Over 500 million people in Africa lack access to electricity and many more do not have access to clean water, clean cooking, and financial services, among other essential products.

Through its data-driven software platform, Bboxx Pulse®, Bboxx aims to transform the lives of these communities by connecting them to innovative products and services that would otherwise be difficult for them to access.

Bboxx’s flexible Pay As You Go (PAYGO) model enables customers, many of whom have limited incomes, to access the products by paying for them in small affordable installments.

To date, we have positively impacted over 3 million lives in Africa and prevented over 1M tonnes of CO2 emissions, contributing to several United Nations SDGs including SDG 7 – access to clean affordable energy. Other ways we are contributing to the SDGs include:

Electricity enables local businesses to take off and catalyzes enterprise as the key to unlocking economic growth at scale (SDG 8). To date, we have enabled over 70,000 people to support an enterprise and improve their quality of life. By combating energy poverty, we are tackling poverty in all its forms and reducing inequalities (SDG 10). We develop products that serve all individuals and households at all economic levels, and we have partnered with Governments to roll out the use of subsidies to broaden energy access. We have worked with Governments and corporations alike to power sustainable communities and cities (SDG 11). This is driven by the firm belief that electricity is the foundation for modern life and the trigger for economic growth.