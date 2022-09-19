Interviews for position of High Court Judge to commence on 3rd October

Interviews for shortlisted candidates for the position of High Court Judge shall now take place from 3rd October to 3rd November 2022.

In a statement, Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi said the interviews that should have commenced on 19th September have been rescheduled after members of public gave their feedback on shortlisted candidates.

The Judicial Service Commission had in March advertised 20 vacancies in the office of the Judge of the High Court.

The Commission then published the names of shortlisted in the mainstream media and invited the public to submit any information of interest on the candidates.

“Having reviewed the complaints lodged and responses by the candidates, the JSC resolved that affected candidates be accorded a fair hearing and be given an opportunity to provide better particulars and clarification as required by law,” She said.

104 candidates have been shortlisted for the interviews that will commence on 3rd October at the JSC office boardroom, Reinsurance Plaza along Taifa road.

Shortlisted candidates include; Deputy Supreme court registrar Daniel Kanyinke, President of Kenya Magistrate and Judges Association Derrick Kuto, Magistrates Representative to JSC Emily Ominde, Anti-corruption court Chief Magistrates Douglas Ogoti, Lawrence Mugambi and Elizabeth Juma.

Others are Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi and magistrates Achieng’ Pamela, Adika Harrison Musa Sajide, Ambasi Lucy Njeri, and Ameyo Edna Asachi Nyaloti among others.