Intimidation, threats will not stop us, UDA allied leaders say

Leaders allied to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) have said no amount of threats and intimidation will stop them from supporting their candidate in August General Election.

More than 100 MPs, several Governors and aspirants said Deputy President William Ruto was the right candidate to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta when his term comes to an end this year.

Speaking in Eldoret town on Saturday, during an event to give blessings to Dr Ruto’s presidential bid, the leaders said their support for the Deputy President was unstoppable.

They said they were confident that Dr Ruto will become the country’s fifth president.

The leaders include Governors Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Josephat Nanok (Turkana), Stanley Kiptis (Baringo), Stephen Sang (Nandi), Hillary Barchok (Bomet) and Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu).

Others who addressed the function were MPs Aden Duale (Garissa Town), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Dindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Benjamin Washiali (Mumias), Wambu Mabonga (Bumula) Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Samuel Moroto (Kapenguria), Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town), Susan Kihika (Nakuru) and Kimani Ichungwa.

Waiguru said Kenyans have refused to be controlled by the so-called “system and deep state”, saying they will stand with the Deputy President.

“I want to make it clear here today that Mt Kenya is firmly behind the leadership of Dr Ruto,” said Waiguru.

Duale and Nanok on their part dismissed the notion that there was a deep state and system’ that would decide on the leaders the country should have.

“There will be no one who will interfere with our votes. We want voters to do their part and leave the rest to us,” said Nanok.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, in addition, said despite ANC being in OKA, they will look for partners and friendship from others parties including the hustler movement.

“I want to tell Odinga that your enemies are not necessarily our enemies and that our friends are not necessarily your friends,” he said.

Gachagua on his part said Mt Kenya was not supporting Dr Ruto because President Kenyatta promised him ten years, but because he has a plan to revive the country’s economy.

“We want to tell President Kenyatta that loyalty is not transferable. You cannot transfer our loyalty and support to Raila Odinga. Just leave us alone to support a candidate of our choice,” said Gachagua.

Peris Tobiko (Kajiado East) said a majority of Kajiado residents were fully behind Dr Ruto.

The Deputy President on his part said UDA will implement all Jubilee’s development programs that were sabotaged by a few selfish individuals.

He said the number of MPs associated with the party has clearly demonstrated that ‘UDA is the single largest party in Kenya’.

“We are determined to unite the country and transform the lives of the majority of ordinary citizens,” said Dr Ruto.

He said the arrogance being displayed by a few individuals because of billions of shillings they have in their accounts would be contained after the August elections.

Dr Ruto thanked his supporters for standing with him despite arrests, intimidations, blackmail and threats.

He also cautioned the youths against being misused to cause chaos, saying all aspirants have a right to sell their policies anywhere in the country.

Dr Ruto urged his supporters to welcome and listen to all other presidential candidates.