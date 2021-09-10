Inua Dada Foundation wins WAS award

The foundation was founded by Janet Mbugua.

The Inua Dada foundation founded by media personality Janet Mbugua has won a World Association for Sexual Health.

The foundation was founded in November 2013 on the premise of building a global community that empowers, upholds the dignity and protects the rights of every girl child and extends that to her caregivers and community.

Announcing the news Janet Mbugua wrote, “Inua Dada takes a win for Africa! So excited to announce that Inua Dada Foundation is honoured to be the recipient of a global award from the World Association for Sexual Health. This was at the recently concluded 25th congress of the World Association for Sexual Health, funded by Hivos.”

The World Association for Sexual Health was founded in 1978 and has been the pre-eminent global organization concerned with sexual health and rights. The organisation works to promote sexual health for all basing its thesis that Sexual health and education is meant to foster human development and facilitate sexually healthy lives for people at all stages of the life cycle.

