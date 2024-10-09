Inua Jamii beneficiaries receive September stipends

The government has released Ksh3.5 billion for the Inua Jamii programme to cover the September 2024 cycle.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection said the payment will benefit 1,739,919 beneficiaries enrolled in the Inua Jamii programme.

In a statement, Principal Secretary State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizens Affairs in Ministry of Labour and Social Protection Joseph Motari said the current payroll includes Nutrition improvement through Cash and Health Education (NICHE) and complementary top-ups for 22,217 beneficiaries amounting to Ksh12.8 million.

The PS said payment commenced on Friday, October 4, 2024, and each beneficiary will receive Ksh2000.

“The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection on Friday, 4th October 2024 released Kshs 3,492,591,500 for payment to 1,739,919 beneficiaries enrolled in the lnua Jamii programme . The current payroll is inclusive of Nutrition Improvement through Cash and Health Education (NICHE), complementary top ups for 22,217 beneficiaries amounting to Kshs 12,753,500” the PS said.

He however, urged the beneficiaries countrywide to use the stipends wisely to better their lives.

Inua Jamii programme is a government Cash Transfer Programme that supports the community’s most vulnerable members by providing them with a stipend to cushion them from poverty and hunger and improve their lives.