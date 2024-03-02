Invest in peace, security for development, Mudavadi to Lamu leadership

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, has urged Lamu leaders to ensure peace and security in the county as an anchor to progress.

Mudavadi affirmed that no county can attract investment and job opportunities if it has instability, lacks order and progressive unity.

He spoke on Friday when he commenced his three-day tour of Lamu, where he met elected leaders from the county led by Governor Issa Timamy.

“Instability has cost a number of countries including our neighbours very many years to re-build and see some semblance of positive progress. We are not only focusing on the nationwide security and stability but counties must also embrace peace and stability,” said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi, also the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs urged Lamu leaders to borrow a leaf from President William Ruto in ensuring Kenya remains habitable and attractive to investors by being on the front line in fostering peace in the region.

He said Lamu is a custodian of significant resources that require steady and peaceful environment for them to be exploited both locally and for national gain.

“Lamu is an icon and a reflection of peace for the horn of Africa. This county is a pillar and piece of regional strategic asset when matters of peace are being canvased,” he stated.

Mudavadi said the national government will continue investing in the security of Lamu and other coastal counties citing that generations in the county and beyond have suffered as a result of security lapses, incidents he says should not be replicated for future generations.

He noted that key development achievements for Lamu and other coastal counties are slowly being realized and assured the leadership of Lamu and its people of government’s support moving into the future.

“We have resources like the Blue-Economy, which are new frontiers within our set-up since we have never exploited them. We need to work together and see that we realize the potential that lies with exploiting such significant resources,” he said.

“We want to see flight hours at the Manda airport extended. These are the only ways we will help attract investment, business and create jobs. But it all boils down to how secure is Lamu,” he added.

Mudavadi reiterated Government’s commitment to supporting county governments saying President Ruto is keen on ensuring that no region is left behind in development.

He also commended the Lamu leadership for vowing to support and work with President Ruto’s administration for the betterment of the lives of the people of Lamu.

“I want to give you assurance from the President, he held talks recently with his Ethiopian counterpart when the Prime Minister visited Kenya. I want to report that discussions were so extensive and Lamu was key in those discussions owing to the fact that the LAPSSET project is so dear to the two leaders,” he noted.

“The operationalization of the Lamu port and completion of the road to Moyale from Lamu are some of the areas that came up, and this is a sign that Lamu is a crucial gate-way for business with Ethiopia and the horn of Africa.” added Mudavadi.

Mudavadi urged the coastal counties that border the ocean to take advantage of the opportunities being provided by the ocean waters and tap into them by ensuring no opportunity goes to waste.

Other than meeting elected leaders on his first day of the tour, Mudavadi also inspected the ongoing construction works of Taxi Way and Apron at the Manda Airport where at least 17,000 square kilo metres worthy construction is taking place.

The construction aims at increasing holding capacity of the airport and attracting more sophisticated flights in the future.

Projections are that construction works will be completed by end of this month.

He also inspected construction of the Kenya Ports Authority stand waiting area at Mokowe Jetty.

“These are milestone projects that will help change the fortunes and livelihoods of the great people of Lamu County,” said Mudavadi.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary is expected to meet elders and religious leaders from the county on Saturday after which he will lead a fundraiser in support of Stone Town School in Lamu.