Invest in tourism sector, DP urges local and foreign investors

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has appealed to local and foreign investors to infuse their money in the tourism sector as stakeholders project an increase in the number of international visitors to three million this year.

At the same time, Mr Gachagua pleaded with politicians to tone down political temperatures to continue attracting and enhancing investors’ confidence.

“We pray for peace in this country, we want calmness and restoration of sanity so that we do not scare away tourists. We want Kenya to be peaceful. We call upon everybody in the political space to tone down so that we have the right political environment and security. We want visitors to come and view Kenya as a haven and a good destination for tourism,” he said on Saturday.

He spoke during reopening of the historic The Treetops Lodge in Aberdare National Park, Nyeri. With a rich history dating back to 1932, the Lodge has a significant historical link with the British Monarchy. Princess Elizabeth was staying at the Lodge in 1952 when her father, King George VI, died and that she became the Queen.

The Lodge was closed down in 2021 over the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Kenya Tourism Board chairman Francis Gichamba, reopening of the facility is a huge milestone to the Mountain Tourism Circuit and the hospitality sector.

“We are celebrating revival of an icon in the tourism circuit. Reopening of The Treetops Lodge is timely because we received statistics in the country indicating that for the first time since 2019 we have exceeded two million visitors. This means tourism arrivals are on upper trajectory. The Kenya Tourism Board wants to drive the numbers to three million before end of year,” said Mr Gichamba.

He added that the Board is planning to launch another round of ‘Tembea Kenya’ campaign to promote domestic travels

DP Gachagua said the projected increase of tourist arrivals will be a major boost to the economy and foreign earnings.

About reopening of the Treetops Lodge, DP Gachagua lauded the development saying it is a boost to the local economy as it has created jobs.

The DP asked Kenyans to invest locally and train their children the need to invest their wealth in the domestic markets of the economy.

“We can’t wait for foreign investors to come home to invest. Even as we invite foreign investors, let us start it ourselves by encouraging our own children to invest at home. Many jobs were lost after the closure hotels and lodges during the COVID-19 pandemic. I spoke to many people on how the facilities could be reopened to spur tourism and spice the economy in the region,” said Mr Gachagua.

British High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan, Chen Zhiwen (Director Political Section Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Republic of Kenya), Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Kenya Wildlife Service Director of Parks and Community Prof Charles Musyoki and Tourism Fund Board chairperson Samson Some, among other leaders and officials, were present at the function.

The tourism sector stakeholders and Treetops Lodge Managing Director Dr Keith Ikinu were also present.

In his remarks, Dr Ikinu said he chose to revive the Lodge because of its historic ties with Britain and that he was concerned about the fall of the local tourism industry.

“Our intention was to revive the hospitality and tourism industry in Nyeri county. Nyeri was famous in the Mountain Tourism circuit because the county is well interconnected. Closure of the Treetops Lodge affected the economy. But we are keen on bringing that back. We want people to spend time in Nyeri and bring the life back,” he said.

“During it’s operation, Treetops Lodge impacted lives of many people in the region. The neighboring community, dancers and suppliers; it had a big ripple effect of the community and the area. As Treetops is popular world over, most visitors were foreigners. Most Kenyans did not get a chance to experience the place. They will now have an opportunity to visit the National Park and the Lodge.”

Mr Neil Wigan, the British High Commissioner to Kenya, also commended reopening of the Lodge and said that facility is deeply known in the United Kingdom.

“We value the history linked to the Treetops Lodge. It has a unique ecosystem. The reopening will bring more prosperity to the local community and more tourists,” said Wigan.