Investigation underway as woman dies after surgery at a Nairobi hospital

The Ministry of Health has launched an investigation into the death of Lucy Wambui, who passed away following complications from surgery at a Nairobi hospital.

Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary (PS) Mary Muthoni confirmed that the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council is conducting a thorough inquiry into the circumstances of Wambui’s death.

“A team has been dispatched to the facility to conduct a fact-finding mission aimed at assessing whether the necessary professional standards were met in Wambui’s care,” stated Muthoni.

Muthoni emphasized that any evidence of malpractice or deviation from professional norms will be addressed with appropriate legal action.

“The Ministry, through the State Department for Professional Standards, reaffirms its commitment to ensuring a skilled health workforce equipped with the competencies necessary for delivering high-quality care,” she added.

She also highlighted existing frameworks designed to regulate healthcare services, uphold ethical standards, protect consumers, and foster public trust in health services.

To support public awareness, the Ministry encourages citizens to verify the credentials of healthcare providers and facilities.

“To confirm the status of medical practitioners, send a free SMS to 20547 using the format: P#Doctor’s Name. For hospital verification, use H#Hospital Name,” said Muthoni.

In conclusion, she noted that the Ministry of Health remains committed to improving healthcare quality and accountability for the safety and well-being of all Kenyans.