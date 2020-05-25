Kiambu County government has launched investigations into the cause of contamination of relief food distributed in Kikuyu Sub-County.

Governor Dr. James Nyoro says at least 12 people were rushed to hospital after allegedly eating contaminated food.

He said the food was distributed outside the structured process put in place by the county government.

Nyoro warned those distributing goods outside the laid down framework that they risk being arrested.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Governor Nyoro said most of the victims are said to have developed sores in the mouth and throat after consuming tea sweetened with the donated sugar.

At a press conference in his office, the Governor said Kiambu public health officers have already started collecting samples of the donated foodstuff, for further tests and analysis.

He urged those who received food that is not from either the National or County Government to return it as it could be part of the contaminated consignment.