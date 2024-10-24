As Kenya advances towards the goal of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) it is imperative to acknowledge and elevate the essential role of Community Health Promoters (CHPs).

These 107,831 dedicated individuals serve as the backbone of healthcare delivery in some of the nation’s most undeserved areas. Acting as a vital link between formal health facilities and households, CHPs are often the first – and in many cases, the only – contact that communities have with the healthcare system. Their efforts in prevention, health promotion, and early diagnosis are crucial, yet they face significant challenges that require a unified response.

In the past year, the government has made commendable strides in supporting CHPs. The provision of 100,000 CHP kits, stocked with medicines and supplies, has empowered these workers to deliver effective services directly at the household level.

Additionally, the national government allocated resources for the payment of stipends to 100,000 CHPs across the country, further recognizing their contributions to healthcare. The distribution of 100,000 smartphones equipped with the electronic Community Health Information System (e-CHIS) has also revolutionized CHP operations.

By digitizing healthcare records and enabling real-time data access, e-CHIS has markedly improved the efficiency and accuracy of service delivery, allowing for more targeted health interventions. These advancements have equipped CHPs to register households and provide essential health services effectively.

The results of this digital transformation are noteworthy. To date, CHPs have registered over eight (8) million households on e-CHIS, achieving 65% of the national target of 12.5 million households. They have revisited more than 6 million households for routine services, screened 6.3 million individuals for diabetes and a refereed over 126,000 for further medical care. In hypertension screening, they have engaged 4.4 million individuals, referring more than 318,000 for additional medical attention.

Furthermore, CHPs have identified and referred over 105,000 pregnant women for antenatal services, significantly contributing to the reduction of mate4nrla and infant mortality rates.

In the ongoing rollout of the Social Health Authority, CHPs have also been instrumental in facilitating household registrations. However, to fully realize the potential of CHPs, their work must be supported through investments in continuous training, supportive supervision, logistics, and budget allocations for preventive healthcare. While challenges remain, they can be effectively addressed through coordinated efforts among all stakeholders.

A compelling example of the impact of community health initiatives can be seen in Brazil’s Family Health Strategy (FHS). In the State of Ceará, Community Health Workers (CHWs) have significantly reduced child mortality rates by conducting home visits and providing essential health education, vaccinations, and maternal support. Over a decade, this initiative led to a 60% reduction in child mortality, demonstrating the profound effects of community – based health efforts.

The Ministry of Health has laid a strong foundation, but achieving UHC necessitates that active involvement of all stakeholders, including county governments, private sector entities, and development partners. By pooling resouces, expertise and innovative ideas, we can create a robust support system that empowers CHPs to continue their invaluable contributions. This collaborative effort is not only critical for improving health outcomes but also for ensuring that every Kenyan, regardless of their location, has access to quality healthcare.

Development partners, both local and international, can enhance these efforts by providing technical expertise and resources, including transportation and communication tools, to help CHPs reach even the most remote households. The private sector also has a unique role to play; by collaborating with national and county governments, private companies can foster technological innovations that streamline healthcare delivery at the community level. Investing in community – based health initiatives will ensure that CHPs have the resources necessary to perform their work efficiently.

As Kenya approaches its UHC goals, the role of CHPs becomes increasingly central to the success of this initiative. They are mot merely healthcare providers; they are the heart of the nation’s healthcare system. “Unless we take action, the problems will persist. It is time to act,” as Ban Ki-moon aptly stated. By investing in their training, supervention and logical support, we invest in the health and well being of the entire country.

Now, more than ever, it is crucial for all stakeholders to rally behind CHPs and ensure that their efforts are recognized, supported and strengthened. In doing so, we can make UHC a reality for all Kenyans, ensuring that no one is left behind on the journey toward improved outcomes for entire nation.

Dr. Deborah Mlongo Barasa is the Cabinet Secretary for Health.