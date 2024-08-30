Investing in Education: Police Dt Sacco hands over school infrastructure to Utumishi

The Kenya National Police DT SACCO marked a significant milestone in its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives on Thursday by handing over newly constructed classrooms, a multipurpose hall, and 440 sets of school furniture to Utumishi Comprehensive School in Gilgil.

The SACCO stated that it utilized its impressive financial resources in the exercise. This includes an asset base of over Ksh 55 billion, a loan portfolio exceeding Ksh 46 billion, and total deposits surpassing Ksh 32 billion. The SACCO also noted that this gesture showcases the cooperative’s dedication to fostering education and community development.

The new facilities will enhance the learning environment, accommodate 800 more students, and support a wider range of educational and extracurricular activities.

“Investing in education is not just a philanthropic act, it is an investment in the future of our nation,” said Mr. Solomon Atsiaya, CEO of the Kenya National Police DT SACCO.

“This project is a tangible demonstration of our commitment to building a brighter tomorrow for the leaders of tomorrow. It is particularly significant given that 30% of Kenyan schools lack adequate infrastructure, impacting the education of over 4 million students nationwide. By investing in Utumishi Comprehensive School, the SACCO is helping to bridge the educational divide and ensure that all students have equal opportunities to succeed,” added the CEO

The SACCO’s involvement in the project extends beyond the physical infrastructure. They have actively engaged with the local community to ensure the project’s sustainability and alignment with community needs. Additionally, the SACCO has implemented initiatives to improve financial literacy among students, empowering them to make informed financial decisions.

“The Kenya National Police DT SACCO’s investment in education sets a new standard for corporate social responsibility in Kenya. By prioritizing the well-being of future generations, the SACCO is demonstrating its commitment to sustainable development and its role as a responsible corporate citizen,” said Atsiaya.

According to the CEO, this project has important implications for the Kenyan landscape. he says it not only addresses the urgent need for educational infrastructure but also contributes to the government’s goal of achieving universal access to quality education.

Furthermore, he concluded that this project serves as a powerful example of how private sector entities can effectively drive change.