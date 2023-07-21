Investment in education will empower vulnerable, President Ruto

The Government has increased funding to learning institutions to upgrade their infrastructure and human capital.

President William Ruto said the move will enhance access to a better learning environment besides delivering a more holistic education.

He noted that the Government has increased funds for capitation and scholarships for children from underprivileged households.

“We are prioritising education issues because it is the only equaliser in the society.”

He made the remarks on Friday during the thanksgiving and prize-giving day of Mùgoiri Girls High School and Murang’a High School in Murang’a County.

The President also launched public free Wi-Fi and opened a multipurpose hall at Murang’a High School.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Cabinet Secretaries Ezekiel Machogu (Education), Alice Wahome (Water), Eliud Owalo (ICT), Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata, Majority Leaders Kimani Ichung’wah (National Assembly) and Aaron Cheruiyot (Senate) and a host of MPs were present.

President Ruto said the Government is investing in agro-processing, value addition and manufacturing to expand economic opportunities for Kenyans.

He explained that the establishment of aggregation and industrial parks in the 47 counties will create and expand markets that will increase farmers’ earnings.

“We want our farming to be a profit-oriented venture,” he said, adding that the Government will continue subsidising food production to ease the cost of living.

Later in Kangari, the Head of State commissioned the Murang’a County Feeding Programme, handed over a truck and cheques to Kangari United Dairy Co-operative and unveiled the County’s Smart City Programme.

He also commissioned the Ksh 6.4 billion Ikumbi-Karinga-Kagundu road that will boost connectivity in the region.