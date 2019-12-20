Investors challenged to fund local content

Investors are being challenged to fund local content creators to ensure production of programmes that will promote inter-cultural exchanges and enhance digital broadcasting employment.

This comes after the completion of the Billion Digital TV Project by the Ministry of ICT and the Chinese government which connected 16,000 households to digital television services.

The Cabinet’s approval of immediate implementation of the film incentive package is expected to pave way for increased local content creation.

The incentive package includes one-stop-shop approach to licence approvals, tax concessions and waivers of various levies for personnel and equipment. Stakeholders in digital broadcasting also expect the move to support local content.

Director of ICT Hesborn Malweyi, the government has committed to expanding digital tv services to cover for all citizens after the digital migration.

In partnership with the Chinese digital solutions company Startimes Kenya, the government of Kenya endorsed a successful rollout digital televisions project to 800 villages in 47 counties aimed at supplying digital televisions to households and public institutions in Kenya’s rural areas.

Chinese Ambassador Wu Peng, says the 10, 000 villages Digital Television for African Villages is key in enhance inter-cultural exchanges between China and Kenya.

The Digital Television connected 16,000 households and 2400 public institutions as well as equipping 16,000 personnel with technical skill.