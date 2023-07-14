Involve men and boys in fight against FGM, Pastor Dorcas urges

The Spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi is advocating for involvement of men in the fight against Female Genital mutilation-FGM.

Speaking when she graced the C20 Gender Equality Working Group Pastor Dorcas said engaging men and boys is vital for achieving gender equality.

“To tackle sexual and gender-based violence, I believe the empowerment of men and boys can greatly reduce the occurrences propose a more deliberate effort in parenting children who respect each other from an early age regardless of their gender,” she said.

“Empowered men and women bring up stronger families in line with the G20 theme of one early, one family one future,” she added.

The forum was organised by M.A Math Charitable Trust Kenya, an affiliation of embracing the world together with the C20 Working Group on Gender Equality.

The Civil 20 or C20 is a G20 adjudication group that provides a platform for the voices of the civil society and civil organisations to share their concerns and make policy recommendations to the G20 leaders.

The European Union Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger said the European Union

“We know that without gender equality we will not achieve SDG (Sustainable Development goals) and we will not achieve a just and a fair world. This deep belief is making us to have the promotion of gender equality in all our policies,” she said.