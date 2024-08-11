Inyangala says parents will pay reduced fees under new university funding model

PS says government is committed to supporting up to 80% of the cost of university programs, while families will cover the remaining 20% with support from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).



Dr. Beatrice Inyangala, the Principal Secretary for Higher Education, has defended the new university funding model, describing it as the best that parents across Kenya can ask for. According to the PS, the recently introduced model offers significant relief for parents in terms of the amount of money they are required to pay for their children’s university education. She insists that the government will cover a substantial portion of the tuition fees.

“Families will only support their children by paying fees ranging from 5% to 40% of the cost of the programme. I can assure you that families will pay as low as Ksh3,000 school fees a semester for their children in University,” she said

The PS dismissed the widespread claims that the new model will make university education unaffordable and out of reach for the majority of families, stating that these claims were untrue.

“There is absolutely no reason why any child should not be able to access university education or participate in any programme because the government is standing with her people, to support them. The government is meeting them at their various levels of need,” remarked Dr. Inyangala at an event in Shinyalu, Kakamega County

“There has been this debate about whether we have increased the cost of university programmes. I want to assure you that we have not increased the cost of programmes,” she reiterated

She explained that the cost of programs has been determined, and the government is committed to supporting up to 80% of the cost of university programs, while families will cover the remaining 20% with support from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).