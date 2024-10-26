IOC assures Kenya support ahead of the 2028 Olympics

During his visit to Kenya, the IOC boss toured the Kip-Keino school in Eldoret, which is under the Olympic solidarity programs, where he met with athletes before winding up with today's meeting with refugee athletes at the Kakuma refugee camp in Turkana in the company of the UNHCR.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has assured Kenya of its support for enhancing various athlete programs in preparation for the Dakar 2026 youth Olympics and the 2028 LA Olympic Games.

Addressing the media today in Nairobi after the conclusion of his three-day official visit, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach hailed the national Olympic committee’s robust Olympic solidarity programs across the country.

Bach also lauded the progress made by the Anti Doping Agency of Kenya in containing the doping cases and called on the Kenyan government to fully support the agency to enable it deliver its mandate.

During his visit to Kenya, the IOC boss toured the Kip-Keino school in Eldoret, which is under the Olympic solidarity programs, where he met with athletes before winding up with today’s meeting with refugee athletes at the Kakuma refugee camp in Turkana in the company of the UNHCR.

Bach held a meeting with President William Ruto at State House, who gave the government's commitment to support both NOCK programs through funding as well as the development of refugee athletes in the