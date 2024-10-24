IOC increases solidarity budget to Kenya to U.SD 650 million

The IOC President's visit to Kenya is the first since his election in 2013, and is accompanied by the Association of Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) President Mustapha Beraf.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has increased its annual solidarity budgetary allocation to the Kenya Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) by 10% to U.S.650 million to strengthen athlete’s programmes.

This was announced today by the IOC president Thomas Bach, who is in the country for a three day official visit.

“We will strengthen these supports and this cooperation with you, because we are able to increase our Olympic solidarity budget run by Kenyans as I said, we could increase the budget by 10% up to U.S.$650 million.This gives us the opportunity to strengthen the athlete-centered programs and to strengthen the human-centered programs.”

Bach met with federation officials in Nairobi where he reiterated IOC’s support to NOCK and challenged Kenya to work towards increasing its medal tally in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

“This afternoon, we have invited some of our national federation and affiliates, colleagues together, we constitute our movement so that they might share in this story as the people tried with the custodian and development of its platform, this platform was the perfect platform, which we all have witnessed a very productive and engaging session to find.” Added Bach

Bach, who will exit the IOC in June, is scheduled to meet President William Ruto tomorrow at State House.

The IOC President said many African countries have capacity to host Olympic Games in future, but ruled out the possibility of new sports discipline inclusion in the next summer Olympics set for LA in 2028.

Bach will visit athletes in Eldoret tomorrow before winding up his trip with a visit to Kakuma refugee camp in Turkana this Saturday.

