IPC announce measures on athlete protests for Tokyo 2020

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has outlined a range of measures on when and where during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games participants may demonstrate, protest and make political statements.

The IPC Athletes’ Council briefed the IPC Governing Board after a nine-month athlete-led consultation with Paralympians and Para athletes regarding Section 1, Chapter 3, article 2.2 – the IPC’s version of the IOC’s Rule 50.

With 34 days to go, the IPC Governing Board approved measures proposed by the IPC Athletes’ Council which can be practically implemented in time for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

This includes allowing participants to demonstrate, protest, and/or make political statements in the mixed zones,at the media centre,during press conferences and media interviews,in team meetings,in traditional media or digital media; and/or on social media channels (except when the Participant is on the Field of Play, or participating in any Official Ceremonies).

Post-Tokyo 2020, and after an evaluation of the new measures, the IPC Governing Board will work with the IPC Athletes’ Council on its plan for the implementation of further recommendations at future Games from Beijing 2022 onwards.

“I would like to thank all athletes who contributed their views to the nine-month long consultation.The exercise came at a critical time for the athlete community, where the voices of Para athletes have been incredibly influential in sparking and shifting the dialogue on social injustices faced by fellow citizens of the world” Chelsey Gotell, IPC Athletes’ Council Chairperson, said

Today’s announcement follows a nine-month consultation led by the IPC Athletes’ Council and championed by the IPC Governing Board.

The recommendations made are a direct reflection of the consultation where the majority of athletes that took part in the agreed that the rule should remain in place and that the field of play, medal presentations and opening and closing ceremonies should be protected.

Athletes did feel however that the current rule should be updated to provide other opportunities for athletes to express themselves during the Paralympic Games on topics that were important to them.

