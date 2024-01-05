IPOA condemns attack on GSU officers in Garissa

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has condemned an attack on GSU police officers in the Banane area of Garissa County.

In a statement, IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori described the attack as inhuman and called on the Inspector General of Police to take swift action in addressing the criminal act.

The attack which occurred on Thursday, left one officer injured while several others escaped unhurt after their vehicle was hit by a suspected IED.

“IPOA in the strongest terms possible, the inhuman and heinous attack meted upon Police Officers who were diligently carrying out their duties at Banane Area, Liboi Sub County in Garissa County on 4th January, 2024,” Makori said.

“As the Authority empathizes with the officers who were injured in the attack and wishes them full restoration of health, it also hopes that the Inspector General of Police and the police leadership will decisively deal with the criminal act committed at Banane.”

IPOA urged the National Police Service to fully implement all the recommendations the Authority has made over time.

The authority further called for nationwide implementation and capacity building of the Community Policing Committees as envisaged in the National Police Service Act.

“Upon implementation, this will include the members of the public as first line intelligence gathering agents for quick and decisive crime management,” Makori stated.

“IPOA further cautions against attacks on police officers on duty as this is equivalent to challenging Kenya’s sovereignty.”