IPOA condemns banditry attack that left 11 dead in Turkana

Independent Policing Oversight Authoirity (IPOA) has condemned the banditry attack Namariat Village, Turkana County that left 11 dead.

The Saturday attack left eight security officers, two civilians and a local chief dead.

In a statement, IPOA said that it had launched a monitoring exercise to establish the circumstances around the attack on eleven people who were carrying out their duties.

“The Independent Policing Oversight Authoirity condemns with the strongest terms possible, the inhumane act meted upon the civilians and dedicated officers who were carrying out their duties,” read the statement.

IPOA regretted that the country continues to lose members of the public and security officers at the hands of criminal gangs adding that a decisive action will be made by the police leadership proportionate to the gravity of the crime committed in Namariat village.

“Over time, IPOA has made a raft of recommendations to the National Police Service arising from our monitoring of various incidents including the Mpeketoni and Kapedo attacks,” said IPOA.

“These if fully implemented will assist mitigation of the security challenges Kenya faces especially in operation areas.”

IPOA further cautioned the public against attacking security personnel which is tantamount to challenging Kenya’s sovereignty and calls for a firm but lawful response by the police to ensure lasting peace across all the country.