IPOA decries increased cases of police brutality on civilians

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) now decries increasing cases brutality allegedly meted out on civilians by members of the police service.

The agency says the recent killings of a minor in Kasarani and another man in Shauri Moyo estate in Nairobi has shown the spotlight on police department which now appears burdened by the weight of rogue elements.

IPOA says investigations into these incidences are at an advanced stage and its outcome will soon be made public.

According to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority, investigations into a number of incidents including that of Kasarani, Shauri Moyo and Majengo in Nairobi are at an advanced stage and that if any of the officers is found to have contravened the law, relevant authorities should take action.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Her sentiments were echoed by the Authority’s chair Anne Makori who observed that the police can only use maximum force as a last resort even as she wondered why a minor was allegedly shot dead by a heavily armed police security personnel.

IPOA has already collected statements from several witnesses in a bid to make a watertight case against rogue police officers calling on the justice system to take necessary action against those found culpable of the offences.