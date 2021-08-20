IPOA launches investigations into death of Kayole man

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has announced a probe into the killing of a 38-year-old man who reportedly died in the hands of police officers.

The deceased is said to have been arrested for violating curfew hours.

In a statement, IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori said the authority Thursday received information on the death of a man at Tushauriane area in Kayole, Nairobi.

IPOA’s announcement followed daylong protests in Nairobi’s Kayole estate where irate residents decried police brutality.

Makori said IPOA will seek to establish whether the deceased succumbed to injuries allegedly caused by police officers enforcing curfew orders.

She promised to take appropriate action should the officers involved be found culpable. She further reiterated that IPOA is committed to being independent, impartial, and fair.