IPOA lauds police for professional conduct during 2022 General Elections

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority has commended the National Police Service for the professional conduct exhibited during the recently concluded General Elections.

According to the Authority chairperson Anne Makori, the monitoring of police conduct revealed that officers were better organized and prepared for the management of polling security.

“This is highly commended and encouraged as these are milestone achievements towards police reforms,” she said in a statement Sunday

Makori noted that there was a marked improvement in the way the men and women in uniform went about their responsibilities in the August 9 polls compared to the situation five years ago. She said the police largely acted professionally during the polls.

She attributes this to the fact that most of the officers were trained and briefed by their commanders prior to deployment to various polling centers. This was further boosted by an improved number of police officers manning polling and tallying centres.

The audit, she said, further revealed that standby detachments were also better strengthened during the 2022 elections.

“Operational planning and preparations by the NPS were better conducted and officers adequately trained. Under the Election Security Arrangement Programme (ESAP), Police officers across the ranks were extensively trained on public order management and de-escalation techniques. This was partly in implementation of IPOA’s recommendations after the 2017 elections and also after the 2022 party primaries,” she said in the report

Makori also indicated that improving from the 2017 election cycle, the National Police Service employed upgraded strategies on intelligence gathering on criminal gangs and developed elaborate hotspot areas.

Compared to 2017, the authority says it also observed improved police officer equipment and tooling as per international standards.

Over and above these, IPOA says there was a well-coordinated security officer briefing and debriefing during, before, and after the elections.

“This was not as effectively managed in the 2017 elections. The National Police Service made concerted efforts to improve its relationship with members of the public through social media campaigns and media updates on incidents as they happened,” Makori stated in the report

