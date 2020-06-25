IPOA launches investigations into alleged shooting in Narok

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority-IPOA has launched investigations into the alleged fatal shooting of a man at Lessos Trading Center in Nandi County.

In a statement, the police oversight body said that it had dispatched its Rapid Response team to investigate the matter.

“The team is already on the scene and has initiated investigations into the matter with a view of establishing how the shooting happened and if the force used was necessary,” said IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori.

Makori said the Authority will make appropriate recommendations if culpability is established.

Irate area residents held protests this morning, claiming the police accosted a physically challenged man who works as a cobbler in Lessos trading centre and shot him dead under unclear circumstances.

The residents set ablaze a house belonging to a senior officer at the station, leading to running battles with the police.

According to the locals, the officers attached to the station have been demanding bribes and harassing locals while implementing Covid-19 regulations.