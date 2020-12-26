IPOA launches investigations into assault of journalist, motorist

The Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) has Saturday afternoon launched investigations into the assault and injury of a motorist and a journalist by police officers along the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway on Friday.

The Nakuru-based KBC correspondent Simon Ben was attacked by a group of traffic police officers for filming an altercation between the law enforcement officers and a motorist along the highway.

IPOA has promised further action in the event that the police officers are found culpable.

” In the course of investigations, if culpability is found or further misconduct established, the authority will make appropriate recommendations against the police officers to the Director of Public Prosecutions, the National Police Service, the National Police Service Commission or any other State Agency.” Said IPOA Chairperson Mrs Anne Makori

The spectacle began when a traffic police officer who was controlling the traffic at Barnabas area was captured hitting one of the cars that was stuck in the traffic with a swagger stick.

Angry and clearly displeased, the owner of the car jumped out in protest.

“Why are you hitting my car. What have I done?” The motorist asked when he got out as he confronted the officer.

However, his efforts were met with a physical confrontation from the police officer, who was then joined by two other colleagues, a male and a female. Before long the three officers accosted the motorist, raining blows on him.

“Who are you to push a police officer?” The female police officer asked as she charged towards the motorist.

“Come here, who are you?” the other officer shouted as he delivered several slaps on the motorist.

All along, the KBC journalist was filming the whole incident. But as soon as the three officers noticed that the ugly scene was being filmed, they immediately turned their anger on the scribe.

They attacked him leaving him nursing serious injuries. As if that was not enough, the cops destroyed one of his phones. He was lucky they didn’t get his professional camera.

His other phone was also lost during the melee. He sought treatment at the Nakuru Provincial General Hospital where he was attended to before reporting the matter to Nakuru Central Police Station.

Meanwhile, the National Police Service-Kenya says the said motorist was stopped while overlapping along the busy Nairobi Nakuru highway and upon stopping he assaulted the police officer.

Elsewhere, three people died in a road accident during Christmas night at Kiatine area along the Machakos-Wote road.

The three, a motorcyclist and his two pillion passengers died while receiving treatment at Rapha Hospital in Wote town Friday, where they had been rushed after they collided head on with a Toyota double cabin at around 10.00 pm.

Confirming the incident, Makueni County Police Commander Joseph Ole Naipeyan said the motorcyclist was headed to Wote and was trying to overtake a Matatu when he collided with the vehicle headed to Machakos.

Naipeyan said the driver of the double cabin escaped unhurt, adding that the vehicle and the motorcycle have been towed to Makueni police station pending further investigations.