IPOA launches investigations into Kabete shooting incident

Investigations into the alleged shooting incident by a police officer in Kabete that claimed the lives of six people Tuesday morning has commenced.

The police officer identified as Constable Benson Imbatu committed suicide after the morning shooting spree.

The deceased include his wife, neighbours and bodaboda riders who had rushed to his house to check what had happened when they heard gunshots.

According to a police report, the officer while armed with AK 47 Serial no 4915724 went on a shooting spree where he shot and killed six people including two bodaboda riders one who died while undergoing treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

According to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), Section 25 of IPOA Act, dictates that deaths and injuries occasioned by actions of the police be investigated by the Authority, regardless of whether the officer involved is dead or alive.

The Authority said that it dispatched its Rapid Response team to obtain information that may be relevant in unveiling the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident.

“Upon conclusion of the investigations, the Authority will make appropriate recommendations to relevant institutions,” said IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori.

IPOA urged police officers to fully explore mechanisms of addressing issues that affect their work.

“This includes lodging complaints with IPOA through toll-free number 1559 besides also regularly utilising counselling services provided by the National Police Service Commission,” she added.